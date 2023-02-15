Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,200 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 285,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after acquiring an additional 112,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,658. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is currently 115.21%.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

