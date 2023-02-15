Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,200 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 108,694 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 614,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

