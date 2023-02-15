Mizuho Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $220.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.68.

ADSK stock opened at $228.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

