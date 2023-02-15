Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,344,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 1,842,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,442.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $5.73 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.