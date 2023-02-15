Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $369.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.34.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.