Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 8.6%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 57,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 287,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.74.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

