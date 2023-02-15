Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mirion Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after acquiring an additional 471,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 407,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 95,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,361,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 78,817 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Featured Articles

