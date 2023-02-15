Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.34 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Mirion Technologies Price Performance
MIR opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.
About Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
