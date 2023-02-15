MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,308,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,102,359 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $15.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $389.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.00 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,049,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 443,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 242,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

