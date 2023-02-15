MinePlex (PLEX) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $61.08 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00431055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.90 or 0.28553871 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,901,632 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.