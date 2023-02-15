MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 30.5% in January

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 114,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 3.01% of MIND Technology worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology Stock Performance

MIND traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 10,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,539. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.56. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.