Midas (MIDAS) One Day Volume Reaches $3,249.60

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00006563 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $3,249.60 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.45153241 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,698.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.