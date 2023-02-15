Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 9%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 733,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,630,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Microvast Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,772,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 310.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 207.7% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,768,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Microvast by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

