MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. 51,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,775. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

