Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $730,287.06 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $16.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,561.80. 97,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,500.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,357.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 30,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

