Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,006,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 1,297,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,516.3 days.

Metro Stock Up 2.9 %

MTRAF stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. 405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760. Metro has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

Get Metro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.