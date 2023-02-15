MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $37.77 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $37.77 or 0.00155741 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $167.85 million and $8.10 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00043883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00215937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,248.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,444,553 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,444,552.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 35.1979428 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $7,419,765.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.