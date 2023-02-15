Metawar (METAWAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $182.85 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Metawar has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $182.85 million and $5.53 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00086991 USD and is up 7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

