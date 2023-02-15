Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Sells $88,588.16 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 349,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.