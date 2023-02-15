Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Trading Up 0.6%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.59 and last traded at $77.32. Approximately 17,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 27,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.