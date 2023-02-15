MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Update

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 987,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 821,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 577,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $25.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 237,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $997.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $940.39. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 210.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after buying an additional 390,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

