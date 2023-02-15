Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,470,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 13,029,798 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $12.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.