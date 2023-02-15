MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.34

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.34 and traded as high as C$16.12. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.06, with a volume of 7,393 shares traded.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$545.81 million and a PE ratio of 10.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About MCAN Mortgage

(Get Rating)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.