Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 84,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mayville Engineering from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

NYSE MEC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 7,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $309.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

