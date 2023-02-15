Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNHFF remained flat at $154.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $214.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88.

About Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

