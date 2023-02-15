Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.91

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 50714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

Matthews International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Matthews International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -37.10%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

