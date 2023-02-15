Materion (MTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Materion Price Performance
MTRN stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.12. Materion has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96.
Materion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.
Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Materion Company Profile
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.
