Materion (MTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MTRN stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.12. Materion has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

