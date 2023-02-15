Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.05. 111,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 331,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Materialise Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $557.56 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise
About Materialise
Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.
