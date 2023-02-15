Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.05. 111,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 331,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $557.56 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 1,600.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 1,342,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Materialise by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 157,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 279.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

