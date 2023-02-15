Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,502,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338,069 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $214,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Match Group by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,136,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after purchasing an additional 610,495 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,610,000 after purchasing an additional 566,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Match Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,498,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,103,000 after purchasing an additional 515,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 547,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,921. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

