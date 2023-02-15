Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $369.96 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $355.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.33 and a 200-day moving average of $339.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.