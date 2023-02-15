Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534,769 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $480,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. 1,781,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,740,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

