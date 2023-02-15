Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,189,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,417 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $177,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

NYSE MMC opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.