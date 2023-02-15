Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,884 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $52,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,889,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,938,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after purchasing an additional 128,725 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 469,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $163.22 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

