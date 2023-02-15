Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

