Mariner Investment Group LLC Sells 12,428 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Mariner Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFCGet Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance comprises 1.6% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Logan Ridge Finance worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRFC. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 69.1% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 1,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.