Mariner Investment Group LLC Sells 12,428 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Mariner Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance comprises 1.6% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Logan Ridge Finance worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRFC. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 69.1% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 1,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

