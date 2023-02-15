Mariner Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHDGet Rating) by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund makes up approximately 0.8% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHD remained flat at $12.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

