Mariner Investment Group LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mariner Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 12.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.6% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 91,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 57.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 58,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 388,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.97. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

