Mariner Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $312,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.