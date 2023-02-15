Marianne Vidershain Sells 267 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.77. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.80.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 39.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.