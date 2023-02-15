Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.44. The company had a trading volume of 884,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,057. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

