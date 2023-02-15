Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Hiddenite Capital Partners LP

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 3.3% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after buying an additional 1,209,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

