Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$155.00 at ATB Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQGet Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mainstreet Equity stock traded up C$0.65 on Wednesday, reaching C$144.00. 856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. Mainstreet Equity has a 52 week low of C$104.00 and a 52 week high of C$154.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$4.34. The firm had revenue of C$47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.7100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

