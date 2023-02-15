Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$155.00 at ATB Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mainstreet Equity stock traded up C$0.65 on Wednesday, reaching C$144.00. 856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. Mainstreet Equity has a 52 week low of C$104.00 and a 52 week high of C$154.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$4.34. The firm had revenue of C$47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.7100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

