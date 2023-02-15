Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Edenbrook Capital LLC

Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares during the quarter. Magnite comprises 9.9% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 4.36% of Magnite worth $38,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Magnite stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

