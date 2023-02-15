Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. 4,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,157. The firm has a market cap of $818.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

