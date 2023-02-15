Magic Internet Money Price Hits $1.00 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.55 million and $646,754.01 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

