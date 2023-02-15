Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.02

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.02 and last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.89. The firm has a market cap of C$48.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.38 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 111.34%. Research analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.