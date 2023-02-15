M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 284,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 102,665 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $10.13.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $8,780,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $6,751,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

