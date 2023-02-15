Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,093. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.44.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

About Lyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

