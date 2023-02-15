Loop Capital Increases GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.96.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.