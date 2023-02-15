Loop Capital Increases GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

