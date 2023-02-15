LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Cap Tops $133.36 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $133.36 million and approximately $49.74 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00427904 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.68 or 0.28345168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

