Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $361,016.17

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $100.48 million and $361,016.17 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

